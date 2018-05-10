Cops warn of scammers using masked CID number

Scammers have been using a phone number that seems to belong to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The police said yesterday that members of the public have received calls from the hotline number 6435-0000, which belongs to the CID.

"The calls were made in both English and Mandarin through an automated operator system," said the police.

They clarified that the calls were not made by police officers. Instead, such calls use typical scamming tactics where caller ID spoofing technology masks the actual phone number while displaying a different number.

The police advised the public to take these precautions if they receive calls via such automated operator systems:

Ignore the calls and the instructions.•

Do not provide your name, identification number, passport details, contact details, bank account or credit card details or other banking information.

No government agency will request personal details or money transfers over the phone or through automated voice machines.

When in doubt, visit www.scamalert.sg or call the anti-scam helpline on 1800-722-6688.

Those with relevant information can submit it online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness or call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000. - LYDIA LAM