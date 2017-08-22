Corrective training for child molester

A recalcitrant child molester with degrees in economics and psychology as well as law, was sentenced to six years' corrective training after molesting two young boys.

Since 2004, Yeo Wu Kok has been jailed twice for sexual assaults against adolescent boys.

On July 8, 2015, the 54-year-old committed his ninth offence. While at the Woodlands bus interchange, he found himself attracted to a 14-year-old student's "white shoes and socks". The unemployed man boarded the same bus as the student who was in his school uniform.

He later alighted at the same stop, along Petir Road. Yeo then lied that he was doing a photography project and asked the teen to take him to the nearest community club (CC).

After stopping at Bukit Panjang CC and Senja-Cashew CC, Yeo asked if there were any other CCs in the area.

He got the boy to take him to the staircase landing of a block at Petir Road. There, Yeo molested him, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Jesintha Veijayaratnam. He also took four photographs of the boy and deleted them. Yeo gave the boy $18 to keep mum.

Three weeks before he was to go on trial for this offence, Yeo re-offended.

On June 17 last year, he approached another 14-year-old boy to accompany him to Woodlands CC as Yeo claimed he did not have enough money in his ez-link card.

He led the boy to Admiralty Park and touched his lower abdominal area. The boy felt uncomfortable, so Yeo offered him $50 as a token of appreciation, but the boy did not take the money.

DPP Jesintha said that while they were walking, Yeo suddenly hugged the victim, who tried to push him away.