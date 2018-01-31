Council announces more support for design scholars

In 2010, five years after first receiving a DesignSingapore Council scholarship, Mr Yong Jieyu co-founded Stuck, a company that focuses on product design and digital innovation.

The 38-year-old was part of the second batch of scholarship holders from 2006 to 2008.

He had applied to pursue a master's in conceptual design in context at the Design Academy Eindhoven in the Netherlands. The scholarship covered the full cost of design-related degrees.

Yesterday, the council announced that scholars will now be given more support including living expenses.

The enhanced scholarship will provide a structured framework that offers career planning, mentorship, networking opportunities and internships.

It is open to students and working professionals who want to study design-related degrees locally or overseas. Applications may be submitted at www.designsingapore.org/scholarship, and the application period is from Feb 6 to April 2. - JOSE HONG, RAFFAELLA NATHAN CHARLES