Counsellor: Set realistic expectations

Two months after he was asked to resign from his job as an engineering project manager in April last year, Mr Tan, now 45, was still feeling distressed and worried. He decided to approach a counsellor for a listening ear.

Mr Michael Tiew of FaithActs advised him to set realistic expectations for his family, but to expect a less than positive response.

It took Mr Tan at least a month to work up the courage to call for a family meeting.

For someone who used to make more than $8,000 a month, Mr Tan had to cut back on luxury expenses like eating at expensive restaurants.

His children, who are in university, were also shocked at having to take a pocket money cut at first.

But after a few months, his family adjusted to the changes and rallied around him.

Mr Tan is now driving a private-hire car, and is happy to have more time for his family and himself.- ANG HWEE MIN