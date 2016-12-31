Couple to be charged today with theft at VivoCity restaurants

Yesterday's incident follows the burglaries at VivoCity at Harbourfront on Dec 22, which The New Paper reported on last week.

In that incident, five restaurant operators were hit.

A young couple was caught on closed-circuit television cameras at one of the outlets after closing time.

The police released a statement yesterday saying two young people were arrested on Thursday in Victoria Street.

They were also believed to be involved in several other cases of theft at shopping malls located in Tampines and Yishun.

They will be charged in court today with theft in dwelling with common intention.

If convicted, they can each be jailed for up to seven years and also fined.