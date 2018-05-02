Couple die after Tampines condo violence

As dawn broke yesterday, loud noises and a man's screams woke up some residents in a Tampines condominium.

Soon after, a 35-year-old woman living in a fifth-storey unit was found dead at the foot of Q Bay Residences in Tampines Street 86. Her husband, also 35, was found with multiple wounds in their home.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said he was taken semi-conscious in an ambulance to Changi General Hospital, which had been alerted to receive him.

He later died of his injuries, a police spokesman said.

Chinese daily Lianhe Wanbao reported that the woman had stabbed her husband after a fierce argument.

But the police would not confirm this and declined to say if a weapon had been found.

The New Paper understands that the couple were Filipino, and their daughter of secondary school-age was at home at the time of the incident.

A woman living in a unit on the same floor told TNP that she was woken up by screams from a man around 6am.

"I was sleeping on the couch and when I heard the screams, I got a bit scared," she said. "But I thought it was an argument or something and did not know if it was from the block or outside, so I went back to sleep."

The woman, who declined to be named, said she later heard a man who she believes to be a security guard saying: "He could not control himself or she could not control herself."

A woman living in the unit directly below said she was woken up by loud thumping noises on her bedroom ceiling around 5.30am.

"It went on for five to 10 minutes, then it stopped, but I didn't hear any shouting," the 37-year-old housewife, who also did not want to be named, told The Straits Times.

She added that the noise also woke up her 12-year-old daughter who was in another bedroom.

A neighbour who lives across from the couple's unit said he slept through the incident as he had not heard any commotion.

"When I woke up around 9am, I saw a lot of police outside the unit, and there was a bit of blood on the floor," the man, who wanted to be known only as Mr Goh, told The Straits Times.

He added that the family moved into the condominium about a year ago and kept to themselves.

"They never talked to anyone. I don't know what they worked as," he said.

The police said they were alerted to a case of a dispute at the condominium at 5.55am yesterday.

A woman found lying motionless at the foot of a block was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

The police have classified the case as unnatural death and are investigating.