Couple win big at TNP Adventure Hunt 2017

Mr Foo Jit Soon (left) and Miss Kong Cherlynn (middle) receive their prize from TNP editor Eugene Wee.

They don't usually win stuff at carnivals or fun fairs.

But Mr Foo Jit Soon, 33, and Miss Kong Cherlynn, 28, bucked the trend yesterday by taking home the top prize of $1,888 at the inaugural TNP Adventure Hunt 2017.

The couple were crowned champions after racking up the most number of points.

The two research engineers who normally struggle to toss rings or shoot accurately, were stunned when they did well at those games yesterday.

Mr Foo said: "We can't believe it, we feel like we found our hidden talents."

TNP Adventure Hunt 2017 was held yesterday from 1pm to 5.30pm at Bugis Junction and Bugis+ and saw 90 two-member teams take part.

Participants were required to race around the malls and complete 15 challenges within a time limit.

There were a total of five winners, with prizes handed out to the most sporting as well as the most congenial team. - ELAINE LEE