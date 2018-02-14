Courts raises largest amount ever in annual charity drive
Courts Asia group chief executive Terry O'Connor presented cheques totalling $561,426 to representatives from the Autism Association Singapore, Bizlink Centre Singapore and Cerebral Palsy Alliance Singapore last night. This is the largest amount Courts has raised to date through its charity golf tournament and themed charity party.
