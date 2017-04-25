Singapore

Crane collapses at Outram Road

Police on the scene at Outram Road where a crane collapsed at the construction site for the Outram Park Station on the Thompson-East Coast line.TNP PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Alysha Chandra
Sim Yan Ling
Apr 25, 2017 04:59 pm

A crane collapsed at a construction site at the junction of Outram Road and Eu Tong Sen Street on Tuesday (April 25) at around 2.50pm.

The New Paper (TNP) understands the crane operator was driving up a ramp to enter the construction site at the Outram Park Station on the Thompson-East Coast line.

It apparently slipped and fell to the right with the base still at the construction site, which is in front of the Dorsett Singapore hotel.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told TNP it was alerted at around 2.50pm and sent two fire engines and one water jet as a precautionary measure.

SCDF said no injuries were reported.

TNP saw police officers and Ministry of Manpower (MOM) officers are at the scene.

Powder trip
Singapore

Powder trip

This story is still developing.

Singapore Civil Defence ForceMINISTRY OF MANPOWER (MOM)police

Alysha Chandra

Read articles by Alysha Chandra

Sim Yan Ling

Read articles by Sim Yan Ling