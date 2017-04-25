Crane collapses at Outram Road

Police on the scene at Outram Road where a crane collapsed at the construction site for the Outram Park Station on the Thompson-East Coast line.

A crane collapsed at a construction site at the junction of Outram Road and Eu Tong Sen Street on Tuesday (April 25) at around 2.50pm.

The New Paper (TNP) understands the crane operator was driving up a ramp to enter the construction site at the Outram Park Station on the Thompson-East Coast line.

It apparently slipped and fell to the right with the base still at the construction site, which is in front of the Dorsett Singapore hotel.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told TNP it was alerted at around 2.50pm and sent two fire engines and one water jet as a precautionary measure.

SCDF said no injuries were reported.

TNP saw police officers and Ministry of Manpower (MOM) officers are at the scene.

This story is still developing.