Crane topples in Outram Road

A crane toppled at a construction site situated across the Dorsett Singapore hotel, at the junction of Outram Road and Eu Tong Sen Street, yesterday. Nobody was injured.

A spokesman for the Land Transport Authority (LTA) told The New Paper that the accident happened at about 2.10pm, while the crane was being moved onto a trailer along the slip road from Outram Road to Eu Tong Sen Street.

To ensure the safety of motorists, the slip road was closed to traffic.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Manpower said that the main contractor of the worksite is Daelim Industrial.

It is assisting with the investigation, LTA said.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told TNP that it was alerted to the incident at around 2.50pm and dispatched two fire engines. One water jet was also set up as a precautionary measure.

Mr Cardin Lee, 45, business operator of the restaurant Taste Of Shanghai in Dorsett Residences, said: "I didn't hear anything, I just saw two fire engines."