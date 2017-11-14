Crazy Rich Asians' Richard Herrera: A little rain won’t spoil TNP Big Walk

Actor Richard Herrera is always busy and constantly working on new projects. The 38-year-oldrecently worked on the set of Crazy Rich Asians, which will be released next August.

Herrera, who is represented by Beam Artistes, told The New Paper: "It was a great learning experience working alongside some veteran talents.

"I really admire the director, Jon Chu, for taking huge risks with such a big franchise and giving talents from this region the opportunity to perform on a big stage."

Herrera took part in The New Paper Courts Big Walk last year at the Singapore Zoo and is taking part in the National Steps Challenge The New Paper Big Walk 2017.

He said: "It was definitely a unique setting last year, and the participants in the Big Walk showed a ton of enthusiasm the entire afternoon. It started pouring with rain about halfway through but instead of chasing people away, it only improved their Instagram posts.

"It is impossible to look bad while singing in the rain."

Herrera added that he was "all for any event that promotes good all-around health and wellness".

With regard to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's National Day Rally speech, where he emphasised on health and diabetes, Herrera said: "The Big Walk encourages participation from people of all ages and walks of life.

"It is helpful for individuals to have a support system within their communities to help them maintain an active lifestyle that is sustainable.

"Fitness and sports have played a massive part in my education and growth and taught me valuable life lessons. The Big Walk is the perfect event to meet similarly motivated individuals."

Herrera, who coaches and plays sports, said: "You're never too young or too old to find more efficient ways to stay strong and positive. As an older child who still works hard and plays harder, I see many benefits in trying to empower our young people to make good, informed decisions from early on."

WHEN Sunday, Nov 26, 7am

WHERE Starts at National Stadium, Singapore Sports Hub

WALK PACK COLLECTION If you have not collected your Walk Pack, you can do so from today to Nov 23 (Monday to Friday, 11am to 6pm)

ADDRESS 2ConnectT@TS, 2, Pereira Road, #06-01

NEAREST MRT STATION TO COLLECTION POINT Tai Seng