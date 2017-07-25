Creating solutions for S'pore's safety

As early as at the age of six, Miss Ong Ray Yi would accompany her engineer father to his workplace, often asking questions like how a circuit board works.

Now, as a 19-year-old, Miss Ong is one of the earliest recipients of the new Public Service Commission (PSC) Scholarship (Engineering) - given out this year for the first time.

"I have always loved figuring out how stuff works. My father would bring home gadgets and ideas from work, so I grew up being exposed to the world of engineering, and eventually found my passion there," said the former Raffles Institution student. Her father worked in Apple's research and development then, and is now a Dell employee.

Miss Ong will be going to the University of Cambridge in Britain to pursue engineering and hopes that when she returns, she will be able to create engineering solutions that contribute to Singapore's safety and security.

She is one of the four students who yesterday received the engineering scholarship to pursue careers in defence and security. The scholarship ceremony was held at the Istana.

The PSC, Defence Science and Technology Agency, Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and Ministry of Defence (Mindef) gave out a total of 63 scholarships.

Seven recipients were presented with the SAF Scholarship, formerly known as the SAF Overseas Scholarship, and six were presented with the Defence Merit Scholarship.

Another 15 received the SAF Merit Scholarship. The SAF scholarship is widely recognised as second in prestige only to the President's Scholarship.

FOR MORE, READ THE STRAITS TIMES TODAY