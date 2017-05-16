Customers feel waiting time for ride-hailing apps has fallen

The average waiting time for ride-hailing apps has fallen over the years.

Uber, which recently celebrated its fourth year in Singapore with a million active riders, said that average waiting time here is now 3.4 minutes.

It was 6.5 minutes in 2014 and 3.6 minutes last year.

Grab, which entered Singapore as GrabTaxi in 2013, said the average waiting time for JustGrab rides has dropped to 3.29 minutes from five minutes.

Their recent survey also found the average fixed fare for JustGrab is $3.40 cheaper than a metered taxi fare.

ComfortDelgro did not respond to queries about its latest flat fares.

The New Paper's poll of frequent users of ride-hailing mobile apps also revealed that more feel that waiting times are now shorter, though not as many feel that prices have dropped.

More than 40 per cent of those polled take rides during peak hours. Among those who noticed shorter waiting times, two-thirds think that it has decreased by one to three minutes.

Of those who saw lower prices, a majority - nearly 40 per cent - think that their fares are about $2 cheaper.