Customs warns of e-mails impersonating officers

Singapore Customs has warned people to beware of e-mails impersonating its officers.

In an advisory yesterday, it said some people had received such e-mails that were purportedly sent by Singapore Customs officers.

The e-mails requested that recipients do one of the following:

open an e-mail link or file attachment;

transfer a sum of money to accounts belonging to an individual;

provide bank account details;

provide confidential personal information such as identification numbers, passwords and/or credit card numbers.

"Singapore Customs would like to clarify that such e-mails were not sent by our officers," the advisory said.

"Singapore Customs does not ask for confidential personal information through e-mails, nor do we send official correspondence from personal e-mail accounts such as Gmail, Yahoo, Hotmail or other unofficial e-mail domains."

It has referred the matter to the police for investigation.

Those who receive such impersonation e-mails should ignore them and not follow the sender's instructions.

They should also not click on any link or open any file attachments as the contents may be malicious, and not provide their personal details to the sender.