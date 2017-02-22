Cybersecurity lab at NUS launched
A shared infrastructure for cyber security research and training was launched yesterday by the National University of Singapore (NUS).
Hosted at the NUS School of Computing, the National Cybersecurity R&D Laboratory (NCL) is a test bed for creative solutions to tackle cyberthreats. It serves as a one-stop platform providing ready-to-use tools and environments for cyber security research and training.
It is set up with the support of the National Cybersecurity R&D Programme at the National Research Foundation Singapore.
Mr Tan Eng Chye, deputy president (academic affairs) and provost of NUS, said the industry will benefit as the NCL will help save time and costs associated with setting up one's own environment.- THE STRAITS TIMES