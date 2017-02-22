Cybersecurity lab at NUS launched

A shared infrastructure for cyber security research and training was launched yesterday by the National University of Singapore (NUS).

Hosted at the NUS School of Computing, the National Cybersecurity R&D Laboratory (NCL) is a test bed for creative solutions to tackle cyberthreats. It serves as a one-stop platform providing ready-to-use tools and environments for cyber security research and training.

It is set up with the support of the National Cybersecurity R&D Programme at the National Research Foundation Singapore.