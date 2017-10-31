Cycling coach fined $4,000 for negligent cycling

Fitness coach and former national triathlete Poon Pek Ya was fined $4,000 for causing grievous hurt to a motorcyclist by negligent cycling, after pleading guilty.

Poon, 48, who trains others in different sporting activities including cycling, was riding her bicycle along Changi Coast Road at around 7.30am on March 5 last year when she cycled across three lanes and stopped at a centre divider.

Motorcyclist Syed Mohammed Atheer Ahmad Reda Shahab was riding his bike along the centre lane of the three-lane road at around the same time, the court heard.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Selene Yap said: "The accused then cycled out into the centre lane of Changi Coast Road, in the direction of Telok Paku Road. In order to avoid the accused, the victim swerved to (his) right and fell to the ground. The victim then heard a cracking sound in his leg."

A medical report dated Nov 10 last year revealed that Mr Mohammed suffered a fracture to his right shin. He was given hospitalisation leave from March 5 to Aug 7 last year.

Poon was represented by lawyers A. Sangeetha and Tan Jun Yin. Their mitigation plea stated that except for a parking offence in 2005, this was Poon's first brush with the law.

Before handing out the sentence, District Judge John Ng said he thought the offence was due to a misjudgment on Poon's part.