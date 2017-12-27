Cycling group transforms lives, helps raise funds for kidney dialysis

In 2005, Ms Lilian Tay's premature baby girl, Hannah, died after seven months in the intensive care unit.

In 2013, Ms Tay divorced her husband after finding out that he was having an affair.

The 46-year-old product specialist said: "I felt lost, my whole world was shattered."

Depressed, she took up cycling on her friend's recommendation and joined cycling groups she found online.

Said Ms Tay: "Cycling helped me to stay fit while occupying my mind."

Cycling also allowed Ms Tay to make new friends such as Mr Ivan Yeo, 49, who introduced her to Epic Cyclists.

It is a non-profit cycling group that organises annual charity event KDF Millennium Ride to raise funds for the Kidney Dialysis Foundation (KDF).

The KDF Millennium Ride, which is in its fourth consecutive year, involves volunteers cycling across countries over several days, enduring harsh weather conditions and challenging terrain.

Both Ms Tay and Mr Yeo will be participating in next month's KDF Millennium Ride, which will have the group cycling 1,200km from Southern Thailand to Singapore in five days. This is the longest distance covered in the event.

Mr Yeo, a sales manager, has participated in all four previous rides after he joined Epic Cyclists in 2014.

OBESITY

Before taking up the activity, he weighed 130kg and struggled with obesity. He started cycling after his 29-year-old colleague died suddenly of a heart attack.

Said Mr Yeo: "The incident made me realise that I had to take charge of my health.

"I decided to join the KDF Millennium Ride to test my limits while helping kidney patients who struggle financially."

He has lost 50kg after he started cycling.

Ms Tay participated in her first KDF Millennium Ride last year, where 60 volunteers cycled 1,000km from a rainforest in northern Malaysia to Singapore in four days.

She said: "Cycling has helped me so much. I wanted to... make it even more meaningful."

Mr Clifford Lee, 46, founder of Epic Cyclists, said: "It is heartening to see how cycling has transformed the lives of our volunteers who are choosing to pay it forward."

Said Ms Tay: "Cycling has definitely helped me to become a fitter and happier person. Just like a bike that keeps rolling forward, I am never looking back."

Members of the public can donate via Epic Cyclists's online page on give.asia.