Cycling helps him lower rate of epileptic seizures

Mr Muhammad Jazlan Ahmad credits cycling for helping him lose weight and control his seizures.

Seven years ago, Mr Muhammad Jazlan Ahmad was overweight and had epileptic seizures at least once a week.

Now, the 31-year-old - who was diagnosed with epilepsy when he was 10 - has seizures only once a month.

He cycles, jogs or swims every day, and next month, he will take part in the mass cycling event OCBC Cycle for the second time since 2011.

Mr Jazlan's transformation began in 2011 when his doctor told him to lose weight if he wanted to reduce the dosage of his epilepsy medicine.

He decided to pick up cycling. After nine months, he was able to cycle 40km in one ride. He lost 20kg and the frequency of his seizures fell.

The cost of his epilepsy medicine also dropped from $1,200 to $500 every six months.

Mr Jazlan said cycling helped him to better react to auras, a premonitory feeling when a seizure is about to happen.

"Whenever I had an aura while cycling, I would stop to rest, and I became better at controlling my seizures," he said. "I also learnt to regulate my breathing when I exercise, which helps me be calm and relaxed."

Changi General Hospital chief of sports medicine Benedict Tan said: "Exercise is known to benefit most forms of epilepsy and in various ways, from improving self-confidence to social integration."

In his past jobs, including as a healthcare attendant at a hospital, Mr Jazlan was given only small tasks, such as transporting patient documents.

As his condition improved, his supervisors gave him more responsibilities.

Now a patient transport assistant at KK Women's and Children's Hospital - where Mr Jazlan has worked since 2015 - he gets bigger tasks, including transporting patients in emergencies.

Non-profit organisation Epilepsy Care Group executive director Goh Keng Hwee said: "Discrimination remains, as laws to protect employee rights are weak. People with epilepsy can be dismissed for having seizures at work. But some employers are becoming more accepting."

