Cyclist, 41, in coma after collision with van in Tanjong Katong Road

A cyclist is in a coma after a collision with a van in Tanjong Katong Road on Wednesday night.

In response to queries, the police said they were alerted to an accident involving a van and a bicycle on the road, in the direction of Sims Avenue, at 11.55pm.

The cyclist, a 41-year-old man, was unconscious when he was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The Straits Times understands that he suffered head injuries.

As of yesterday afternoon, he remains in a coma in the hospital's intensive care unit.

The accident occurred as the man was trying to make a U-turn on the road, near the junction of Tanjong Katong Road and Geylang Road. He had appeared on the right of the van driver.

A photo of the scene showed a group of Singapore Civil Defence Force and police officers giving first aid to the man. Police investigations are ongoing. - NG HUIWEN