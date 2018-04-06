Singapore

Cyclist, 41, in coma after collision with van in Tanjong Katong Road

NG HUIWEN
Apr 06, 2018 06:00 am

A cyclist is in a coma after a collision with a van in Tanjong Katong Road on Wednesday night.

In response to queries, the police said they were alerted to an accident involving a van and a bicycle on the road, in the direction of Sims Avenue, at 11.55pm.

The cyclist, a 41-year-old man, was unconscious when he was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The Straits Times understands that he suffered head injuries.

As of yesterday afternoon, he remains in a coma in the hospital's intensive care unit.

The accident occurred as the man was trying to make a U-turn on the road, near the junction of Tanjong Katong Road and Geylang Road. He had appeared on the right of the van driver.

Motorcyclist knocked down by van, teen cyclist dies after car crash
Singapore

Motorcyclist hospitalised after three-vehicle accident on PIE

A photo of the scene showed a group of Singapore Civil Defence Force and police officers giving first aid to the man. Police investigations are ongoing. - NG HUIWEN

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ACCIDENTS FIRE FLOOD