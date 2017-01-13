Cyclist killed in multi-vehicle accident

A woman was killed in an accident involving several vehicles, including a private bus and a lorry, at Pioneer Road North towards Nanyang Crescent yesterday evening.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident in Jurong at 6.03pm.

"A woman in her 40s, believed to be a cyclist, was declared dead at the scene by paramedics," said the SCDF.

A man in his 60s was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

It is understood that the bus went into a slip road, swerved right, then hit the cyclist before colliding with the other cars.

Footage from an in-car camera, recorded by a car that was nearly hit by the bus, showed the bus mowing down a tree, cutting across the three-lane road and ramming into the metal divider.

It also narrowly missed a double-decker bus.

Police said the bus driver has been arrested for causing death by negligent act.

Pioneer Road North (near Nanyang Flyover) serious mulitple vehicles accident on 12 January 2017 at about 6pm. A 47yr old woman died at the scene.

Nanyang Technological University (NTU) student Zolene Koh, 20, was on her way to the university when she came across the scene of the crash.

The private bus straddled the road divider. Other vehicles involved included a lorry and a white BMW car, she said.

Another video on Pioneer Road North tragedy showing bus jumps kerb, hits trees and the victim, who is cycling on the pavement.

She and her varsity mates were delayed by at least 20 minutes as traffic slowed to a crawl near the exit of the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Pioneer Road North.

Traffic police officers were seen diverting traffic away from the accident site, and only public buses and shuttle buses from NTU could pass, Ms Koh said.

Pioneer Road North was closed after Jurong West Avenue 5, The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in an alert at 7.51pm.

The road's exit to the PIE was also closed, LTA tweeted at 8.24pm.