Cyclist who injured TP officer arrested for drug offences

The cyclist (in blue cap) caused a Traffic Police officer to fall off his motorbike.

A cyclist who caused a Traffic Police (TP) officer to fall off his motorbike in Geylang on Wednesday afternoon has been arrested for drug offences.

The incident happened as the cyclist cut across a busy five-lane road along Geylang Road towards Kallang Road at around 5.40pm.

The TP officer skidded to avoid the cyclist and fell off his bike.

The incident was caught on video and posted on ROADS.sg's Facebook page.

A police spokesman told The New Paper no one was injured and the cyclist, 54, was arrested for drug-related offences.

Investigations are ongoing.

The Facebook post had over 32,000 views and was shared by hundreds of Facebook users. Many commended the TP officer for his actions.

Mr Alvin Lee said: "Respect to this officer for risking his own life to avoid a full collision with the cyclist.

"It really shows that they are risking their lives every day so that we can come back home safer."

Other users, like Mr Alvin Kuo, criticised the cyclist for being reckless.

"(The) Cyclist should be arrested for dangerous riding. Kudos to (Traffic Police) who executed a fall off nicely and recovered instantly," he said.

Members of the cycling community said irresponsible cyclists give other cyclists in Singapore a bad name.

The head of recreational cycling group JoyRiders, Joyce Leong, 62, said: "I have seen many riding against traffic with no helmet and no idea about safety. These riders should be fined."

She added with cycling's rise in popularity, the authorities should do more to raise awareness on road safety for cyclists.

"Remind riders how to ride safely on TV, radio or billboards, or on the radio," she said.