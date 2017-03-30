Data, digital tools a priority

10,000 public servants to get data training

About 10,000 public servants will receive data science training over the next five years.

This will take place under a Memorandum of Intent (MOI) signed by Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech) - the agency behind tech transformation in the public sector - and National University of Singapore (NUS) yesterday.

Announcing the tie-up at The Internet of Things Asia Conference 2017 keynote address, Minister-in-charge Smart Nation Initiative, Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, said that one of the priorities of the Government is for the public sector to use data and digital tools effectively.

Ms Jacqueline Poh, GovTech's chief executive officer, said: "Increased adoption of data science in the public sector will transform the way that the Government delivers services to the public."

It will also quicken efforts to turn Singapore into a Smart Nation, she added.

The selection criteria for the 10,000 who will undergo data science training are still being worked out, a GovTech spokesman said.

Training will provide hands-on exposure to existing data scientists, as well as raise data literacy for those in other disciplines like finance and marketing.

GovTech will also explore postgrad studies at NUS for public officers in areas like artificial intelligence.

Under the MOI, both NUS and GovTech will also explore knowledge sharing and collaboration on tech and data science projects including those on artificial intelligence and cyber security.

A GovTech-NUS Exchange Programme will be explored for personnel to be attached at each other's organisation.