'Dating' app for charity match-ups

"She" is single and ready to mingle.

Through an app, she has been matchmade with three prospective partners and is set to spend 20 minutes with each of them.

At the 15-minute mark, a bell rings, and she moves on to the next suitor.

The "dates" are part of the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre's (NVPC) adaptation of technology-based speed dating to help charities woo firms with workers who are keen to donate or volunteer.

Finding the right match of skills, resources and interests can be quite a feat on the burgeoning charity scene.

Yesterday, some 250 companies tried to find "the one" from more than 30 charities and non-profit organisations in The Giving Marketplace, an event at The Arts House.

NVPC chief executive Melissa Kwee said: "This is the first time we are experimenting with the novel concept of using a match app to facilitate the interaction of non-profits and corporates all under one roof.

'TALENT'

"There are many commercial matching apps out there for dating, so we thought: Why not apply our talent and technology to use it for doing good?"