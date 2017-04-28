Days of fun for mum at mall

A masseur from the Singapore Association of the Visually Handicapped in action.

As Mother's Day approaches, shopping malls, hotels and restaurants are busy preparing for many activities and sales.

National University of Singapore undergraduate Jamie Kwan, 20, has made reservations for a Mother's Day lunch for her family at a hotel.

Miss Kwan, whose parents are retirees, said: "My mother has always thought of the family's needs and seldom has free time to herself.

"Mother's Day is a great chance for us to show our appreciation for all her efforts."

She will be looking out for Mother's Day presents in the coming days, and Compass One at Sengkang has wonderful treats for those looking for the perfect "thank you" gifts.

Compass One shoppers can each redeem a $5 Compass One voucher and an exclusive six-piece Seasoning Pot Set when they spend at least $80 and $120 respectively. This is limited to the first 3,000 shoppers.

CONTEST

You can take part in Compass One's Mums Colour Our World Contest to win pampering packages for yourself and your mother.

All you need to do is get people to visit Compass One's Facebook page, vote for your entry and receive the most "likes".

If you spend at least $30 in a single receipt at Compass One, you can redeem a 15-minute back massage by a masseur from the Singapore Association of the Visually Handicapped on a first come, first served basis.

You and your mother can team up to test your domestic skills and win prizes in the Kitchen, Bedroom and Living Room Challenge Zones at the Level 2 Atrium.

You can also look forward to promotions at the mall's Eurotex and Goldheart outlets between May 1 and 14.

Celebrity DJ Wallace Ang will be hosting stage activities to honour all mothers on May 6, 7, 13 and 14.

There will be music dedications, storytelling and performances on those days.

'A LOT GOING ON'

Miss Kwan said: "There's a lot going on at Compass One.

"I am going to put it on my radar."

Tutor Leonard Chew, 25, said: "I live in Sengkang and am shopping for Mother's Day gifts.

"I will visit Compass One as I heard that there are great gift offers and fun activities."

For details on the promotions, visit www.compassone.sg/promotions/