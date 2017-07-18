Debt collectors cook up a storm at a Jalan Besar restaurant

Debt collectors, including two who held up a banner that read, "Please do not be alarmed. Legal debt collection in progress", caused a scene at a Jalan Besar seafood restaurant last Saturday.

The Straits Times understands that a relative of the debtor reported the incident to the police at 8.38pm.



In photos sent to citizen journalism site Stomp, the signboard can be seen outside Quan Xiang Yuan Seafood Restaurant.



The police arrived at 252, Jalan Besar, shortly after, but no arrests were made. Lianhe Wanbao reported that the collectors left after police arbitrated between them and a middle-aged man.



The incident has since been classified as a case of intentional harassment. Police investigations are ongoing. - THE STRAITS TIMES