Debut for new armoured vehicles

The Very Slender Vessel on display at the Army Open House.

Several new military equipment, including two next-generation armoured vehicles, were unveiled publicly at the Army Open House.

A prototype of the Armoured Recovery Vehicle (ARV) was on display at the event, which was held at the F1 Pit Building from Saturday till yesterday.

Referred to as the Next Generation ARV, the tracked ARV will be tasked to support the Next Generation Armoured Fighting Vehicle (AFV), which also made its debut.

The two vehicles are part of a family of Next Generation Armoured Vehicles under development by the Defence Science and Technology Agency and Singapore Technologies Kinetics, which was awarded the Ministry of Defence contract for the AFV in March.

The design of the ARV is undecided.

The prototype weighs about 29 tonnes and measures 6.9m long.

Jane's International Defence Review reported last Friday that the ARV would be operated by a three-man crew - a vehicle commander, a driver and an automotive specialist technician.

EQUIPMENT

It added that the prototype's primary equipment comprises a knuckle-telescopic boom crane for lifting that can move 360 degrees and a front-oriented recovery winch with a stated maximum pull of 25.5 tonnes.

It is also equipped with nine mounted cameras, which provide all-round visual coverage for situational awareness and protection.

Several other military equipment, which have been launched at Mindef events - also made their public debut at the Open House - which was last held in 2012.

These include the Very Slender Vessel, a 16m-long, 2.4m-wide and 2.5m-tall vessel used by Singapore Armed Forces Commandos for high-speed interdiction missions at speeds of more than 40 knots.

Visitor Caleb Garcia, 48, said the new equipment were "very different" from those used during his national service.

"Compared to the equipment used in my time, it's a lot more high-tech now," said the church music director, who served his NS from 1988 to 1990.

The Open House will move to two heartland locations over the next two weekends ,but will not feature the dynamic defence display.

It will be held from Friday to Sunday at the field next to Punggol MRT station, and from June 9 to June 11 at the field next to Jurong East MRT station, from 10am to 10pm.