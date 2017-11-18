Deck the malls this Christmas

Mr Sulaiman Anis's free-hand sketch in real life at Velocity@Novena Square (above).

Unlike a younger generation who rely primarily on computers for their creations, Mr Sulaiman Anis is one of the few local designers who still hand-sketches his architectural and display concepts.

The 67-year-old has 40 years of experience in designing large-scale festive and scenic decorations and is from design-and-build specialist firm Dezign Format.

His latest masterpiece, The Magical Realm, transforms Velocity@Novena Square's atrium into a Christmas wonderland where you can explore three distinct zones: An enchanted forest, a quaint old English town and a grand carnival.

From now until Dec 31, shoppers can experience Mr Sulaiman's festive fantasy with a minimum spend of $25 at the mall to redeem an entry ticket.

Velocity said his artistic style allowed for original ideas that are less rigid compared with those using design software, adding a rare soft touch that complements the traditional-looking and old-school set-up.

Mr Sulaiman told The New Paper: "Free-hand sketching is a dying trade, but it accentuates every line or curve and puts my experience and skill to the test by starting from scratch."

His favourite piece is a snow globe shoppers can walk into. It is part of the enchanted forest, which is inspired by The Chronicles Of Narnia film series.

So prepare to encounter mystical white stags which, according to legend, can grant wishes to whoever catches one.

Mr Sulaiman said: "A lamp post reminiscent of the first Narnia film will be present in the snow globe too, alongside blasts of snow that are fired in an upward motion."

Shoppers can also stroll past medieval shops and snow-capped Christmas trees and marvel at a carousel featuring painted fibre-glass horses - a perfect backdrop for taking Instagram-worthy photographs.

The Magical Realm is the first walk-through experience Mr Sulaiman has attempted, as he placed stationary Christmas decorations around malls for previous gigs.

He said: "Now, shoppers do not just walk past ornaments that remain static but get to interact with life-size structures.

"The Magical Realm is larger than life, oozing variety and uniqueness."

CHRISTMAS WONDERLAND AT BUGIS JUNCTION AND BUGIS+

The “ballerina” tree at Bugis Junction. PHOTO: BUGIS JUNCTION AND BUGIS +

Bugis Junction's outdoor plaza (Bugis Square, Level 1) has transformed into a Christmas Wonderland in collaboration with beauty brand Clinique.

Visit the mall's unique 10m-tall Christmas tree modelled after a ballerina pirouetting atop a music box.

Women dropping by the Clinique Christmas Wonderland Pop-up from now until Dec 10 will receive complimentary express skincare and make-up services, while men will receive complimentary instant skin refresh services from Clinique's Lab Series Skincare For Men.

Then, pamper yourselves and others with Christmas gift sets starting from $15.

MAGICAL CHRISTMAS AT JEM

Step up your social media game this festive season as the mall transforms into a Christmas fairyland from now until Dec 25.

Unicorns at Jem. PHOTO: JEM

It features a Christmas tree, whimsical unicorns and Instagrammable photo spots.

Until Dec 3, a minimum spend of $30 at the Disney Frozen Fair at the L1 atrium or any Jem outlet gets you an Olaf's Frozen Adventures Activity Pass (limited to the first 150 shoppers a day).

Upcoming events include the Robinsons Fantasy Fair (Dec 4 to 17) and World Vision - Colour Their World Awareness booth (Nov 25 to Dec 3), complete with balloon-sculpting carolling and performances by volunteers.

A BEARYTALE CHRISTMAS AT SUNTEC CITY

Expect a warm and fuzzy Christmas at the mall as Care Bears, Forever Friends and Paddington join hands for a multitude of entertaining activities.

Teddy galore at Suntec City. PHOTO: APM PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

Catch the massive "All-Bears" Beary Parade at Suntec City's North Atrium today and tomorrow at 2pm and 7pm.

After that, parades will be held every Sunday until Dec 17.

The live shows also feature tales from Care Bears (Tuesday to 26), Forever Friends (Nov 28 to Dec 3) and Paddington (Dec 5 to 10) told on stage through the original choreography.

You can play games and cuddle them at tea parties and there are meet-and-greets too.

Care Bears fans are in for an extra treat - dance with Funshine Bear and Cheer Bear today and tomorrow at 4pm.

JUSTICE LEAGUE: JOIN THE LEAGUE AT VIVOCITY

Catch Batman’s Knightcrawler at VivoCity. PHOTO: VIVOCITY

Step into the DC Universe and be awed by the world's first and only scale model of Batman's latest tank-like ride Knightcrawler at the mall's atrium until Dec 3.

Spanning 14m, standing at 3.4m and weighing over 3,000kg, this impressive replica of the most advanced addition to The Dark Knight's vehicles features gravity-defying capabilities and a full arsenal of weapons.

To gain access, present a same-day receipt by the Justice League road show or spend a minimum of $30 at any VivoCity outlet.

What's more, be thrilled by photo opportunities with towering Justice League character figurines, an interactive photo booth and exclusive movie merchandise.