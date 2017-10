Wearing their Deepavali best yesterday, four-year-old Aditya Nathaneal and his sister, Anjuna Neria, two, received the traditional blessing from their grandparents - Mr Govindasamy Balakrishnan, 60, a regional senior manager, and Madam Yogarani Kannappaachary, 59, a housewife. Looking on in her dazzling sari is the children's mother, Ms Subashini Balakrishnan, 34, a senior manager.