Defer travel to Maldives: Foreign Affairs Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has issued a travel advisory for Singaporeans travelling to the popular tourist destination of Maldives, advising them to defer travel to the country.

In its advisory, MFA noted that the government of the South Asian island nation has declared a state of emergency for 15 days from Feb 5.

"Security forces have been deployed in Male due to ongoing political developments," MFA said.

It added that Singapore has no diplomatic representation in the Maldives, which constrains its ability to extend consular assistance in an emergency.

As for Singaporeans who are already in the Maldives, MFA strongly advised them to exercise vigilance and take all necessary precautions for personal safety.

It urged Singaporeans to eRegister with MFA at eregister.mfa.gov.sg and stay in touch with family and friends.