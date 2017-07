Hundreds of devotees yesterday flocked to Thian Hock Keng temple in Telok Ayer Street to offer prayers to a statue of the sea goddess Mazu, which is in Singapore for the first time from Meizhou Island in China. The statues of Mazu and two other deities were flown business class from Putian in Fujian province to Malaysia before arriving here.

