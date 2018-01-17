Deliveroo rider convicted of causing elderly pedestrian’s death

A teenage Deliveroo rider has been convicted of causing the death of an elderly man on a pedestrian crossing after failing to obey a red light.

Khairul Hairuman ploughed into 73-year-old Tong Cheng Poh, who was crossing Lorong Ah Soo when the green man signal was flashing. He died from a head injury the next day.

A court heard that the 19-year-old delivery rider's view was blocked by a bus on the left lane just before the crossing during heavy traffic.

He was riding a bicycle with no brakes that was not designed for use on roads.

Khairul admitted causing Mr Tong's death by a rash act at about 5.15pm on April 13 last year.

He was cycling on the two-lane road towards Upper Paya Lebar Road when he noticed the red light, Deputy Public Prosecutor Lee Zu Zhao said yesterday.

There were many cars on both lanes and an SBS Transit bus that had stopped on the left, but Khairul decided to ride between the vehicles.

As he neared the crossing, he mistakenly thought the light had turned green for him, though his view was blocked by the bus. He picked up speed before hitting Mr Tong.

The bicycle was found to have no front and rear brake levers or calipers. But it had a rear "coaster brake", which works only by pedalling backwards.

But it could brake only at very slow speeds, said DPP Lee.

RASH

Khairul knew the bicycle did not have rear brakes. About a week before the accident, he had removed the faulty front brakes and did not replace them.

"Without either front or rear brakes, the accused would normally use his right foot to step on the rear tyre of the said bicycle to slow down, and it would take at least four to five seconds to stop completely," DPP Lee said.

Asking for four months' jail, he said Khairul had shown a high degree of rashness by running the red light, while knowing his bicycle had no brakes.

Khairul, who had no lawyer, told Community Court Judge Eddy Tham that the victim would have survived if he had been in his 40s.

He said he called for assistance and helped carry Mr Tong to the side of the road and waited for the ambulance.

Judge Tham postponed sentencing to Feb 6 for the prosecution to make further submissions.

For causing death by a rash act, Khairul can be jailed up to five years and fined up to $5,000.