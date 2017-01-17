Deliveroo rider injured in car crash

The impact of the collision sends the motorcyclist flying over the roof of the car.

The impact of the collision sends the motorcyclist flying over the roof of the car.

As the founder of motoring website Motorist.sg, Mr Damian Sia's job involves notifying people online about recent traffic news, including accidents.

On Sunday, he was a split second away from being a witness for the first time.

Mr Sia, 29, was driving along Koon Seng Road in Joo Chiat to pick up his two dogs from a grooming session when he saw a Deliveroo motorcyclist on the other side of the two-way road.

Moments later, he heard a crash. He looked behind in his side mirror and saw the rider on the ground and a car stopped at the junction.

Mr Sia said: "The driver and passengers (from the car) immediately got out and ran to the motorcyclist. Other people also rushed over to help, but I was driving away from the accident so I couldn't stop."

A video posted on Facebook on Sunday showed the 23-year-old male Deliveroo motorcyclist crashing into the left side of a car at the junction of Koon Seng Road and Tembeling Road.

The rider flew from his bike and tumbled over the car, landing on the other side.

A police spokesman told The New Paper that the motorcyclist was taken conscious to Changi General Hospital and investigations into the collision are ongoing.

The video garnered nearly 2,000 shares.

A Deliveroo spokesman confirmed that the rider works for the company but declined to comment further, citing the rider's privacy.

Mr Nigel Chen, 24, a student who lives near the site of the accident also noticed the commotion.

"Accidents often happen there, probably because there aren't any traffic lights or proper crossing," he said.

When asked to comment on the incident, operations manager at the Singapore Safety Driving Centre, Mr Gerard Pereira, 59, said: "It is clear in the picture that there is a stop line in front of the car. The car should be giving way to the rider, so the car is at fault.

"But we tell riders to practise defensive driving because they are not protected. Riders should also look out for traffic and drive with their lights on."