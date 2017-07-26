Delivery driver jailed for criminal intimidation

A delivery driver pretended to be a gym owner and threatened a student, 21, into paying him after catching the student in the nude and being intimate with another man at a gym.

Tay Kay Hui, 23, also threatened to report the student to the police for trespassing into the now defunct Segi Fitness gym in Middle Road on May 22 last year, causing the victim to pay him $1,000.

Yesterday, Tay was jailed for two months, similar to the sentences meted out to his two co-accused.

Personal trainer Shaun Leow Qi Hui, 24, and Leong Boyuan, 22, have since completed their jail terms.

Investigations showed that Leow, who was working at Segi Fitness, had hatched a plan to lure people into having sex with him at the gym. When Leow and the victim were undressed, either Tay or Leong would film the victim and demand money.

The court heard that the victim met Leow on gay dating app Grindr and started chatting with him on March 21 last year.

SHOCKED

When the victim went to the gym later that evening, Leow led him to a studio, where they became intimate.

Later, the victim was shocked to see Leong holding his mobile phone with the camera pointed at him.

The victim immediately put his clothes on, while Leow pretended to be shocked and got dressed too.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Esther Tang said Leong pretended to be angry and asked what they were doing.

Tay and Leong then scolded Leow and the victim and threatened to call the police.

They demanded $5,000 from Leow, and he pretended to transfer the money via mobile banking. Tay ordered the victim to pay the same amount.

Frightened, the victim withdrew all the money he had in his account, $1,000, from an ATM and gave it to Tay through Leow.

The victim reported the incident to the police on March 28. Tay could have been jailed for up to two years and/or fined for criminal intimidation.