Designated smoking areas in Nee Soon South

To ensure second-hand smoke will not bother residents in public spaces, Nee Soon South grassroots organisations have built 42 designated smoking points near coffee shops and Housing Board blocks.

Although smokers will not be penalised if they light up outside these designated points, they are encouraged to use the 3m by 3m smoking corners, which come with a roof for shelter, benches and dustbins with ashtrays.

Eight more such points will be built for new residents moving into new flats by the end of this year or next year, depending on when they collect their keys, said Nee Soon GRC Member of Parliament Lee Bee Wah at the launch of the smoking points yesterday.

The Nee Soon South estate comprises 147 blocks.

Ms Lee had said earlier that second-hand smoke is also a problem for residents living on lower floors and above coffee shops.

The smoking corners started with an initial six, built by the Nee Soon South constituency in 2014. It was expanded after feedback from residents.

One resident, Madam Lee Eng Yok, 83, said: "It's good that there's somewhere for them to go to smoke, and we won't have to breathe in second-hand smoke."

The project cost about $500,000, paid for by private donors, including corporations and individuals.

Resident Joe Poh, 44, who smokes, said he sometimes uses the designated points, although he said it is inconvenient to get to when it rains because of the lack of sheltered walkways.