Dick Lee named creative director of ChildAid

ChildAid is back for its 13th edition and for the first time, the annual charity concert will have Singapore's leading singer-songwriter Dick Lee as its creative director.

The concert is organised by The Straits Times and The Business Times.

"We are thrilled that Dick Lee has come on board. We wanted this year's ChildAid concert to have a different approach and we have no doubt Dick will bring his unique style to the concert," said ST news editor Marc Lim, who is the concert's co-organising chairman.

The concert's theme is An Amazing, Awesome Asian Adventure. It traces four young individuals' inspiring encounters in each of the Asian cities they travel to.

MENTORING

"I've always intended to work with ChildAid as I've been working with kids and enjoy mentoring the next generation of talent," said Lee.

"There will be famous and familiar Asian songs, both traditional and pop ones from my repertoire, and we will be mixing them all up."

Children who can sing, dance, host or play a musical instrument, and want to be a part of the concert, can send a video of their performance - not more than 15MB in size - to childaid@dickleeasia.com by June 20.

Speakers and performers fluent in the languages of other Asian countries are welcome to apply.

Those shortlisted will attend an audition on June 23 and 24, and rehearsals will start from August.

The concert will be held at Resorts World Sentosa on Nov 24 and 25..