Diet tips for training

Sport dietician Huang Liyan from the Singapore Sports Institute shared some tips on how to fuel yourself for the ride.

1. CHOOSE QUALITY CARBOHYDRATES OVER FATTY ONES

Cycling is an aerobic sport, and carbohydrates will help supply the energy. Go for quality carbohydrates that are low in fat and have a low to moderate glycemic index, such as wholemeal bread or pasta. High-fat carbohydrates are harder to digest and sit in the stomach longer.

2. EAT ACCORDING TO HOW YOU TRAIN

Increase your carbohydrate intake as you increase your training distances, this will help you sufficiently fuel your ride.

3. PRE-RACE TIPS

It is good to carbo-load, perhaps two or three days before the race. Have a good amount of carbohydrates for dinner the night before. Those doing the 42km Sportive Ride can have a small snack before the race, and those doing the 23km Straits Times Ride can opt for a breakfast of two to three slices of bread.

4. HYDRATE

Glycogen levels tend to fall after an hour of continuous exercise, so it will be good to bring along carbohydrate-electrolyte beverages, which will help to ensure a source of glucose.

5. RECOVERY

Milk is the ultimate recovery drink as it contains carbohydrates, protein and provides fluid.