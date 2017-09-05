Diners find small insects inside chilli flakes bottle

Koh Grill & Sushi Bar has been given the all clear after bugs were found in one of its chilli flakes bottles.

They had started eating their ramen when one of them saw small black bugs crawling out from the container of chilli flakes they had sprinkled into their bowls.

Miss Mei Tan, who was having dinner with three friends at Koh Grill & Sushi Bar at Wisma Atria two Saturdays ago, found even more bugs under the cap of the container. The finance specialist later posted a video of the insects on Facebook.Miss Tan, 38, told The New Paper: "I felt disgusted and wondered if we had consumed any bugs."

She said the waiter apologised immediately and replaced their bowls of ramen.

The eatery's owner, Miss Dorin Koh, 47, told TNP the incident was an isolated case.

"This is the first time in our 20 years of operation that this has happened," she said. Though no more insects were found, all stocks of the chilli flakes have been replaced and the premises thoroughly cleaned, she added.

A National Environment Agency spokesman said it had inspected the premisesand found the place to be well maintained with no evidence of pests. Its website says that licenseesguilty of hygiene lapses can be fined up to $2,000, and have their licences suspended or revoked. ­