Discarded items catch fire at multi-storey carpark

He was taking a break in the back alley when he saw thick black smoke billowing from the multi-storey carpark opposite the zi char restaurant he was working at.

Mr Justin Teoh, 21, told The New Paper yesterday the fire alarm also rang and, out of curiosity, he decided to investigate.

"By the time I reached the fifth storey, the smoke had became thicker."

In a statement, the police said it was alerted to a case of mischief by fire and investigations are ongoing.

The carpark was located at Block 282, Bishan Street 22.

The fire involved discarded items at a staircase landing and was extinguished by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) using a water jet.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is being investigated.

The Malaysian national and cook assistant at Kimly Seafood said he initially thought it was a burning car but realised it was a staircase landing.

"I thought if there had been anyone injured, then I could go and save that person as well," he said.

The SCDF were alerted at about 3pm and sent three fire engines, one Red Rhino, and a support vehicle.