Discover origin of orange putu mayam sugar in Heritage Festival

(Above) Mr John Cheng, director of business development and trading at Cheng Yew Heng Candy Factory.

Traditional snacks like the South Indian string hoppers, putu mayam, are often served with a generous helping of orange-coloured sugar.

But few know that the sugar is processed right here in Singapore at the Cheng Yew Heng Candy Factory, where it was first turned orange in the 1950s.

The 15th edition of the Singapore Heritage Festival will take participants on a tour of the home-grown company's Senoko premises to learn about the production process.

Visitors will get to see how its workers crystallise liquid sugar and how the third-generation business has developed new products such as rock sugar sticks in flavours like the Singapore Sling to keep up with the times, said its director John Cheng, 36.

The tour of Cheng Yew Heng e on April 7 reflects the spirit of this year's festival by the National Heritage Board (NHB), which zooms in on Singapore's industrial heritage.

The festival, which runs from April 6 to 22, will take participants through Jurong and Jalan Besar.

There will be guided tours of the Jurong Town Hall monument, which will host a performance of the Jurong story with music, song and storytelling.

The public can also sign up to watch a movie at a drive-in cinema reminiscent of the Jurong venue in the 1970s.

At Jalan Besar, the festival aims to showcase the area's eclectic mix of businesses and creative entrepreneurs.

The programme includes guided architectural and food tours, and a market showcasing local talents including artists, designers and craftsmen.

Most of the programmes are free and open to the public.

Online registration has started. Visit www.heritagefestival.sg for more information.