Doc in rape trial initially didn't want to give DNA sample

The police officer leading investigations into rape allegations against a doctor told the High Court yesterday that when she asked him for a blood sample for DNA tests, general practitioner Wee Teong Boo initially refused.

Assistant Superintendent (ASP) Carol Ong said Wee, 67, had told her: "Why should I give you my blood sample? You can only take my DNA if you can find sperm in her vagina but I do not think you can."

Testifying on the seventh day of Wee's trial for allegedly molesting and raping his 23-year-old patient during two visits in 2015, ASP Ong said Wee's statement struck her as "unusual" and she made a mental note of it.

The officer said that in her experience with suspects who turn out to be innocent, they would tell her they were "sure" their DNA would not be found on their accusers.

Contrasting this with the words "I do not think", ASP Ong said: "There was some uncertainty in his statement."

She said this exchange took place on the afternoon of Dec 31, 2015, when she and two other officers went to Wee's clinic in Bedok North Avenue 2, after the alleged victim lodged a police report that he had raped her when she saw him at the clinic late at night on Dec 30.

ASP Ong said Wee agreed to give his blood sample at the clinic after she told him she could get a court order to compel him to do so. DNA tests eventually proved inconclusive.

Defence counsel Edmond Pereira accused ASP Ong of making up the conversation. ASP Ong disagreed.

The prosecution closed its case with ASP Ong's testimony.

Justice Chua Lee Ming found that the prosecution had shown a prima facie case against Wee and called for his defence. Wee indicated he will take the stand today.