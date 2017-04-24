Domestic helpers treated to staycation and spa

Madam Sumiati Sarwoto was one of the two lucky domestic helpers.

It was a weekend to remember for Indonesian domestic helpers Sumiati Sarwoto and Kadek Wiriasih.

Earlier this month, local radio station ONE FM 91.3 encouraged its listeners to call in and share positive stories of their helpers.

Two families and their helpers were subsequently invited to appear on ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show, during which they were rewarded with a one-night staycation at Hotel Jen Tanglin Singapore with meals provided at J65 and Ah Hoi's Kitchen and spa treatments at Essence Vale Spa for the helpers.

On Saturday, Madam Sumiati, 42, and Madam Kadek, 49, got to experience a two-hour spa session.

It was the first spa session for Madam Sumiati, who said she had never felt so carefree.

She told The New Paper: "I never got an opportunity like this back home. I came here to work as a maid, so I never thought I would experience something like this."

Tears welled up in Madam Kadek's eyes as she spoke.

Even though she had a spa treatment in Bali three years ago, she can hardly afford to pamper herself due to her responsibilities as a wife and mother.

Of her experience at Essence Vale Spa, she said: "I was well taken care of. The massage really released all the tension in my shoulders and back."

When the pair first stepped into their individual hotel rooms, Madam Kadek felt "like a princess", while Madam Sumiati could not help but feel like she was appreciated.

"Working as a maid, I never thought I would be treated like royalty," said Madam Kadek.

Both women are so attached to the children they care for they ended up rooming with them on Saturday night.

With a laugh, Madam Sumiati said of her employer's 20-month-old daughter: "I took care of her and watched cartoons with her. I cannot sleep without her."

Meanwhile, Madam Kadek watched American shows with her employer's two sons, aged 10 and 15. - ADDITIONAL REPORTING BY AFIQ ROSLAN