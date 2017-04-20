Don't call US, we'll call you

Travel agencies say that Singaporeans are skipping the US as a holiday destination because of such factors as:

TRUMP PROPOSALS

TRAVEL BAN: US President Donald Trump has tried twice to deny entry to the US to all refugees for 120 days and halted for 90 days the granting of visas to nationals from several Muslim-majority countries. Though federal judges have blocked his directives, immigration checks have been tightened.

LAPTOP AND TABLET BAN: Last month, the US and UK imposed restrictions on carry-on electronic devices on planes coming from certain airports in Muslim-majority countries in the Middle East and North Africa in response to unspecified security threats.

STRONG US DOLLAR

The greenback has appreciated more than 6 per cent against a basket of six major currencies in the last year, making the US a more costly destination for tourists.