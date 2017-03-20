Don't wait for rain to wear raincoat

Designated rain shelters for motorcyclists on expressways can generally accommodate 10 to 20 bikers depending on size, said Mr Aman Aljunied from Singapore Safety Driving Centre. But he added that it is best not to wait until rain is imminent before putting on a raincoat.

For example, he makes the decision before starting his trips.

"Everyone will end up stopping at the same spot, and it may get too crowded," he said.

The rider of 45 years said he takes care to leave his signal lights on when he pulls over, and he faces traffic so he can see oncoming vehicles.

"I will move behind the guardrails to do so," he added.

ACCORDING TO ROAD TRAFFIC ACT

No vehicle shallstop on any shoulder or verge on an expressway unless in line with certain rules.

Exceptions are made in cases of a breakdown, an emergency, for motorists to give help to others, or to recover a fallen object.

Motorists who stop on the shoulder are liable to a fine of up to $160 and four demerit points.

TRAFFIC POLICE ADVISORY FOR MOTORCYCLISTS

Pull over at dedicated shelters under vehicular flyovers along expressways when seeking shelter from the rain.

At the shelters, stand behind the railing, face oncoming traffic and switch on hazard lights.

Motorcyclists should always remain visible and keep a lookout for traffic.