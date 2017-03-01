Dorm life through photos

In conjunction with the Dormitory Awards, a photo competition was organised for about 80,000 foreign workers living in factory-converted dormitories (FCDs).

Held from Nov 9 to Dec 2 last year, the competition was organised by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and its theme was Home Away From Home.

MOM partnered with the Migrant Workers' Centre and the Dormitory Association of Singapore.

Foreign workers who live in FCDs shared their personal experiences through photographs.

The top three winners, Mr Rubel from Super Galvanising, Mr Myo Min Oo from Facility Link and Mr Ali Hasan from Futar Enterprises received shopping and meal vouchers.

All 10 winning entries were exhibited at the awards ceremony yesterday at Suntec City Convention Centre.

The entries were compiled into a commemorative book and distributed to participants at the event. - ADELINE TAN