Downtown line to trial system showing how packed train cars are

Downtown Line MRT commuters will soon now a sense of which cars of an approaching train are crowded or empty, so they can choose the appropriate platform doors to queue at.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) yesterday announced the piloting of a new Passenger Load Information System, which will display the load levels in each train car on LCD screens at the platform.

This will help channel more commuters to less crowded train cars for easier boarding and maximise each train's capacity, LTA said.

There will be three colour codes: Green indicates that the train car is not crowded and commuters have a high chance of getting a seat; amber means only standing space is available, with a low probability of securing seats; and red means there is limited standing space.

The system was rolled out at the Downtown Line's Downtown station yesterday morning, and extended to five more stations - Bugis, Chinatown, Bayfront, Promenade and Telok Ayer - in the evening.

By next week, all 34 stations on the Downtown Line will have the system.

The trial will last six months, allowing LTA to fine-tune the system and gather feedback through commuter surveys. This will help it decide whether to extend the system to other MRT lines.

Data for the system is derived from the weight of passengers, using load sensors - required for the braking system - that are already on trains.

After the train doors close, loading data is transmitted - within a few seconds - to the next station, for commuters waiting at the platform there.

The system, which cost $1.5 million and took about eight months to develop, also updates the loading information for a train at the platform as passengers get on and off.

Mr Purnadi K, 46, an IT manager, said: "Some cars are very crowded and others quite empty. The crowds are not spread out.

"So, having this system is a good improvement."

Mr Tham Chen Munn, director of PTV Group, a traffic solutions company, said passengers naturally gravitate towards platform doors nearest to escalators and staircases, or towards each end of the platform.

He said the LCD screens displaying train loading information must be visible to all commuters and suggested that the screens be located above each platform door.

Mr Tham, however, questioned the effectiveness of the system during peak hours.

He asked: "So, if a passenger sees 'red' and decides to avoid that platform door, what happens if a chunk of passengers alight there? Wouldn't there be freed-up space then?"