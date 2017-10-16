DPM Tharman's Russia trip starts

Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam is in Russia for a two-day visit starting today.

He is there to co-chair the eighth session of the Russia-Singapore Inter-Governmental Commission with Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov.

Singapore and Russia will take stock of their trade and investment relations, and explore opportunities for more cooperation, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement yesterday.

An issue likely to surface is the proposed Eurasian Economic Union-Singapore Free Trade Agreement. The Republic proposed the pact in 2015 with the economic bloc comprising Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia, which together represent a market of about 183 million people.

It could present opportunities for Singapore companies in such sectors as oil and gas, infrastructure and tourism. - THE STRAITS TIMES

FOR MORE, READ THE STRAITS TIMES TODAY