Dr Tan's appeal to be heard on July 31

Former presidential candidate Tan Cheng Bock's appeal against the High Court decision to dismiss his challenge on the presidential election will be heard on July 31.

Dr Tan said in a Facebook post yesterday that the hearing in the Court of Appeal will be open to the public and begin at 10am.

The Constitution was amended to limit an election to a particular racial group when it has not been represented in the presidency for the past five terms.

The Government started its count from Mr Wee Kim Wee's term, who was president when the elected presidency took effect in 1991.

Dr Tan said this was unconstitutional as Mr Wee was not popularly elected, and the count should start from the term of Mr Ong Teng Cheong. He said the reserved election should start in 2023 at the earliest.

