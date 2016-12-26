Dreaming of a green Christmas

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong posted a picture of green "snowmen" at the Singapore Botanic Gardens along with his Christmas greeting on his Facebook page yesterday. "Merry Christmas to one and all! 25 December is a joyous day for Christians, as they celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. It is also a time many of us gather with friends and family," he wrote. He noted Singaporeans' efforts to bring festive cheer to their neighbourhoods, including a Marsiling resident who made a snowman and snow machine.