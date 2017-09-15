Drive Safe, Work Safe launched, more firms use tech for vehicle safety

The "Drive Safe, Work Safe" campaign is to raise awareness of the potential risks of vehicles in the workplace. Tech such as cameras that allow truck drivers to check blind spots.

Every day, two workers are hurt in vehicle-related incidents at workplaces.

While the seven fatalities and 379 injuries in the first half of this year are lower than the 22 deaths and 785 injuries for the whole of last year, the authorities are still concerned.

Hence transport and logistic companies are investing heavily in technology to improve the safety of their vehicles.

Singapore Transport Association chairman Dave Ng, 42, believes that the use of technology will save lives.

After the launch of the Drive Safe, Work Safe campaign at NatSteel's premises in Jurong West yesterday, the group chief executive of Bok Seng Logistics said his company has spent more than $200,000 this year on safety gadgets for about 30 vehicles, comprising half its fleet.

This includes a fatigue management system that tracks the driver's face via a dashboard camera. If his eyes close for more than five seconds or deviate from the road, the driver's seat will vibrate to alert him, Mr Ng said.

A signal is also sent to the company's control room so the manager can ask the driver if he needs to rest.

Mr Ng said: "More than 90 per cent of the industry has invested in safety technology. We would rather spend money on gadgets for safety than spend more when accidents happen."

He added that the device can also track whether the driver uses his mobile phone on the move, as well as the speed, braking and signalling of the vehicles. The information allows the company to educate its drivers on safer driving practices.

Minister of State for Manpower Sam Tan said in his speech that more than 300 enforcement actions had been taken against employers for vehicular safety infringements since June.

One company was fined $130,000 and another $80,000 for inadequate safety measures that led to the deaths of their prime-mover drivers.

Urging companies to adopt technology to prevent accidents, Mr Tan said: "Together, we can ensure that every worker goes back home safe and healthy."