Driver arrested after BKE collision leaves two motorcyclists dead and six hospitalised

A 25-year-old van driver was arrested on Saturday (March 11) for a rash act causing death.

This was a collision on the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) involving the driver's van and nine motorcycles.

The collision left two motorcyclists dead and six injured.

The two motorcyclists, aged 34 and 50, were pronounced dead at the scene. The six injured motorcyclists were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Police said they were alerted to the accident at 3.49pm.

Videos posted on Facebook and circulated on WhatsApp show at least two police tents at the area under the Seletar Expressway (SLE) flyover, towards Woodlands near the SLE exit.

According to a message circulating on WhatsApp, the motorcyclists had sought shelter from rain under the flyover when the accident occurred.

A video accompanying the message shows six men sprawled on the ground, with two bleeding.

Another video, posted by Facebook user Aishah Osman, shows police vehicles at the scene, with at least nine motorcycles at the side. Some of them had toppled over and looked damaged. An ambulance was also seen.

One motorcyclist who had been taking shelter and whose bike had been slightly damaged told The Straits Times that "it was chaotic".

Investigations are ongoing.

The van driver's driving licence will be suspended with immediate effect, police said.

The police have urged the public not to circulate photos or videos of the deceased, out of respect for the families.